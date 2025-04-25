Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents

Freedom International Livestream

Thursday April 24-2025 @ 12:00 PM EST

Featured Guest: Drago Bosnic

Topic: SERBIA, NATO & THE BLUEPRINT FOR MODERN WARFARE (Evolution of NATO aggression against the world – from Serbia to Russia, parts II and III)





The video titled “Drago Bosnic – Serbia, NATO & The Blueprint for Modern Warfare,” streamed on April 24, 2025, is a premium-only feature on Rumble’s Quantum Nurse channel. While the full content is restricted, Drago Bosnic’s extensive body of work provides insight into the themes likely discussed in this presentation.





Drago Bosnic, a seasoned geopolitical analyst, delves into the evolution of NATO’s military strategies, tracing a trajectory from the 1999 intervention in Serbia to current conflicts involving Russia. He posits that Serbia served as a testing ground for NATO’s tactics, which have since been refined and applied in other geopolitical arenas. Bosnic explores how these strategies have influenced modern warfare, particularly in the context of NATO’s eastward expansion and its implications for global security dynamics.





Key Highlights





• Serbia as a Precedent: Bosnic argues that NATO’s intervention in Serbia marked the beginning of a new era in military strategy, setting a precedent for future operations.

• NATO’s Strategic Evolution: He examines how NATO’s tactics have evolved post-Serbia, with a focus on hybrid warfare, information campaigns, and the integration of advanced technologies.

• Geopolitical Implications: The discussion extends to the broader geopolitical consequences of NATO’s actions, including strained relations with Russia and the potential for escalated conflicts.

• Modern Warfare Tactics: Bosnic highlights the shift towards non-conventional warfare methods, such as cyber operations and psychological campaigns, as integral components of NATO’s modern approach.





Conclusions





Bosnic concludes that NATO’s strategies, initially employed in Serbia, have been adapted and expanded upon, influencing the conduct of modern warfare. He warns of the risks associated with these tactics, particularly in terms of escalating tensions with major powers like Russia. The analysis underscores the need for critical examination of military strategies and their long-term implications for global peace and stability.





