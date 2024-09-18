TWO-TIER KEIR WILL ENFORCE THE TEACHING ☭🚪 OF THE WOODEN DOORS OF AUSCHWITZ [FULL SPEECH]

This previously was a clip, but BitChute hasn't released it as of yet; we'll just let it ride





Concerned Citizen - “First Holocaust will remain on the curriculum come what may” “Secondly, Schools that dont have to follow the national curriculum, HAVE TO teach the holocaust, when the new curriculum comes in” Wow. Absolutely mental. We are in for some wild wild times people.





Source: https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1836063047426687005





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/93w5wo {embedded within the podium is an image showing the doors of an American gas chamber versus the wooden doors purported to have been used to murder the eternal six million:

https://9gag.com/gag/aRXyNVq 🚪]





Previously titled, "Prime Minister Keir Starmer will make sure the Holocaust is never forgotten"





VfB asks that you selah upon this utterance 🤔





Just how does one keep raising upon a busted flush? 🃏





I found a tweet from the Auschwitz memorial that shows the actual door on the gas chamber. It is kept on display.





https://twitter.com/AuschwitzMuseum/status/1181152516526034945?s=20





There is hardly any need to go any farther; as OG Jim Rizoli has often said, 'Show me the murder weapon, and show me the bodies, and then we can discuss murder.'





VfB is illustrating to you, in painful detail, THAT THE MURDER WEAPON DOES NOT EXIST





Much less the bodies; overlaying a site with concrete and deeming it a (((holy place))) does NOT hide the fact that there are LESS THAN ZERO MASS GRAVES HOLDING THE QUANTITIES YOU PURPORT





Even going so far as to make that statement is going off into a rabbit trail





YOU HAVE BEEN TRICKED 🙃 shake it off an move on





Follow us on:





Downing Street

● https://www.twitter.com/10DowningStreet

● https://www.facebook.com/10DowningStreet

● https://www.instagram.com/10downingstreet

● https://www.tiktok.com/@10downingstreet

● https://www.gov.uk/number10