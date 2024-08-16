The Russian military has destroyed two more American-made M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers of Kiev forces in the Kursk direction, the Ministry of Defense announced on August 16.

The ministry released video footage showing two unidentified precision-guided munitions hitting the launchers, which were hidden in a forested area near the settlement of Myropillia in the Ukrainian region of Sumy close to the border with Kursk. Secondary rocket blasts can be seen in the footage, which confirms that both launchers were destroyed.

In addition to the launchers, the strikes destroyed a transport and loading vehicle and two pods, each with six rockets, the ministry said.

After the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the United States supplied Kiev forces with at least 39 HIMARS launchers. Germany promised to buy three more for Kiev forces earlier this year.

HIMARS launchers are typically armed with M30/M31 series GMLRS GPS-guided rockets, which have a range of more than 70 kilometers, or MGM-140 ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles with a range between 165 and 300 kilometers depending on the version.

The Russian military has already damaged or destroyed many of Ukraine’s HIMARS launchers. Just a day earlier, video footage showing an Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile destroying a launcher near the settlement of Marine in Sumy surfaced online.

Kiev forces backed by foreign mercenaries infiltrated Kursk on August 6, in a surprise attack that was apparently orchestrated with help from NATO. The first days of the attack saw heavy use of Western-made weapons like HIMARS launchers.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 2,640 Ukrainian troops, 37 tanks, 32 armored personnel carriers, 23 infantry fighting vehicles, 206 armored fighting vehicles, 96 motor vehicles, four air defense systems, three multiple rocket launchers, 20 field artillery guns, and three electronic warfare stations have been naturalized since the start of the attack on Kursk.

Source @South Front





