Are You Prepared O' World? My Shaking Comes 6-14- 23@9:00am

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A word of warning from our lovely Jesus of a massive earthquake coming to our world as judgment.
Joel 3:16 The Lord also shall roar out of Zion, and utter his voice from Jerusalem; and the heavens and the earth shall shake: but the Lord will be the hope of his people, and the strength of the children of Israel.
Ministry Website: https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com Mailing address: PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn.37320
For Prayer email: [email protected]
Donate Link:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Free eBooks Download: https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords
Social Platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024
Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e
Main YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
2nd backup YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q
The Jump: https://plm4.app.link/QianoJwGkxb
Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271