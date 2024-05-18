BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr David Martin Lays Down the Gauntlet
282 views • 12 months ago

Dr David Martin wished for people to share this. The copy that I saw was poor and the images fragmented so I dug around and found good slides and striped in David's voice at the right places when the slides changed. You can read what you are able of the slides, or screen shot them, while listening to David Martin's cutting remarks concerning the evil state of play that we have been subjected to. This is a time to act in whatever capacity we can. 

