X22 REPORT Ep. 3097a - The Battle Between Economic Systems Is About To Go Into Overdrive

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3097a - June 20, 2023
The Battle Between Economic Systems Is About To Go Into Overdrive
The green new deal has failed, each prediction has not come true and the people are now seeing it as a big hoax. The crack in the [CB] system is the food, the food will continue to rise and no amount manipulation can cover it up. The battle for the economic systems is now occurring.
