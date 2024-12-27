The Government Lights $ On Fire

Sen. Rand Paul: The Festivus Report 2024 (10th Edition)

* It’s not fraud, waste and abuse.

* It’s theft and treason — and he found $1T of it this time.

* All that absurd pork is the swamp’s way of mocking us.

* Their asinine ‘spending projects’ are trojan horses for corrupt $ laundering schemes.

* Team Trump needs to demolish DC.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Carl Higbie Frontline (26 December 2024)

https://youtu.be/3pvexHMvmAk