BLINKEN TRIP TO CHINA U.S. dominance is over! - view from China

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm sharing this video that Premiered Apr 28, 2024, from "Reports on China" on Youtube. From Andy Boreham in Shanghai. #china #blinken #politics
U.S.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken went home with his tail between his
legs after an official three-day visit to China in which he tried his
very best to convince the world of a litany of nonsensical crap that
neither he nor anyone else with a brain believes, including spouting
the “over-capacity” myth that Yellen tried to start on her last
visit, and trying to tell Beijing that Washington has some kind of
right to decide who China can and cannot trade with.
This
desperation and hypocrisy blatantly on show from U.S. leaders
visiting China is a sign of one thing: the hegemony of the U.S.-led
West is falling, and it’s a joy to watch! Today we’ll talk about
it.
This is Reports on China, I’m Andy Boreham in Shanghai. Let’s get reporting.