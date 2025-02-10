A Young Man Defends a Bus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank persist. Yesterday, a group of settlers targeted a bus traveling from Ramallah to the town of Sinjel. The bus driver bravely confronted the attack, ensuring the safety of the passengers onboard.
Interview: Wassim Shabaneh.
Reporting: mohammad Somrain
Filmed: 06/02/2025
