(OFFICIAL MOVIE RELEASE) - The Amazing Story of The Fight for Freedom (2020-2025)
Failure Of Fear
Failure Of Fear
6 months ago

FAILURE OF FEAR

PRESENTS…

The Momentous Musical Meme Movie of Megalomaniacs


Forward.


This movie began in October 2020 when I started piecing together memes I collected over the net

regarding the ‘scamdemic’. In an attempt to ‘get the truth out there’ I edited together some basic

film clips to music tracks I had recorded and posted them on my newly formed Bitchute channel

“Failure Of Fear”.


Over the next four and a half years I posted heaps of my own original music videos (some with

memes, some without). During this time I became better and better at using my video editing

program. As my videos gradually progressed in quality it became clear that my videos when watched

together in order of release actually told a story.


After the 2024 US election and the dramas that lead up to it, I released my usual “NEW YEAR” video

for the start of 2025. Little did I know that this video further inspired me to painstakingly piece

together all my previously released meme videos into one movie length feature, all re-mastered with

higher quality pictures and enhanced video production.


Two extra un-released videos were added to join together the momentous story line of the last four

and a half years. Listed below are the links to the original music-videos that ended up serving as a

story board to this latest entertaining, historical and eerily funny masterpiece.


The Momentous Musical Meme Movie of Megalomaniacs (in all it’s glory)

ENJOY MY MASTERPIECE & THANKS FOR WATCHING.

(please feel free to leave your comments) Cheers from Failure Of Fear.


Music – Video By : FAILURE OF FEAR


Individual video links below :

#1. THE LAMESTREAM MEDIA & CORRUPT GOVERNMENTS October 2020

Link Here : https://old.bitchute.com/video/CXuuIAgzoTl5/

#2. WEAPONS OF MASS VACCINATION October 2020

Link Here : https://old.bitchute.com/video/Q5dOKAocwHtM/

#3. CREEPY JOE November 2020

Link Here : https://old.bitchute.com/video/1b6j3yp0UD1c/

#4. THE ELEPHANT IN THE LIVINGROOM January 2021

Link Here : https://old.bitchute.com/video/5nzOraznvpEk/

#5. OPERATION MIND CONTROL January-February 2021

Link Here : https://old.bitchute.com/video/MssMHnYf77I8/

#6. ANTI-VAX CONSPIRACY THEORIES April 2021

Link Here : https://old.bitchute.com/video/jixc3qGdiDxb/

#7. PFIZER NONE THE WISER January 2022

Link Here : https://old.bitchute.com/video/bpmhc0Q1fOfm/

#8. THE DELUSION BEHIND THE ILLUSION November 2022

Link Here : https://old.bitchute.com/video/G58X2FO9eE3q/

#9. MEGALOMANIACS August 2023

(Previously Un-released) This video is exclusive to this movie.

#10. ALBO’S CLOWN SHOW (Pink Elephants)

Link Here : https://old.bitchute.com/video/DCeagAH6VGgZ/

#11. THE MAGA MONTAGE November 2024

(Previously Un-released) This video is exclusive to this movie.

#12. TRUTH NOT WAR (parts 1 & 2) January 2025

Link Here : https://old.bitchute.com/video/vMA1RaPhcoV4/

democidefailure of fearmegalomaniacs
