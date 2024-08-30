© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1 Thessalonians 5:21
“Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.”
It's not just Trump that is a snake folks, ALL politicians are snakes.
Snakes who work for a Corporation, and not for you.
YOU need to stop "consenting" to being ruled over by these corporate hucksters who want to genocide you and your family.
original video:
MAGADAN -THE TRIBE OF DAN - DON'T TRUST A SNAKE!