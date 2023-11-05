BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HORROR! Vaxxident In Seattle WA
218 views • 11/05/2023

I had not even planned to upload anything today, but this story was sent to my news feed. I live not far from Seattle, about a half hour away from the city, and I know the place is teeming with insufferable vaccine zealots and pronoun using weirdos.

A vaccinated Seattle Metro bus driver ended the life of a woman whose age and identity are not given, slammed into a car driven by a man, 31, who was sent to hospital in critical condition, slammed the bus into the side of a building, and injured every passenger on the bus, while in the midst of a Covid vaccine induced medical emergency. No further details provided, while they try to come up with a believable cover story, which they will. I just found out about this but  I will be sure to stay on this story and perhaps provide further updates. 


UPDATE Still no details in any media articles about what happened to the driver of the bus after the crash. The official story is that the 31 year old driver of the car hit the bus, causing it to slam into the female pedestrian and the building, which doesn't completely add up since the bus is bigger than the car .

RIP to the innocent passersby who lost her life. 😢

Keywords
coverupmainstream mediaseattle wavaxxidentbus crash
