5G is a weapon, it can kill people, it can create any symptom, says Reiner Fuellmich

“[Microwave radiation, such as 5G,] is a weapon.” “It] can be used to
cause almost any symptom of any disease.” “[It can be used to] kill
people.” “5G has been around since the 1970’s.” “[Microwave radiation,
such as 5G,] can be used for GeoEngineering [to change the weather].” “I
believe, and my team believes [microwave radiation, such as 5G,] is
extremely dangerous.” Reiner Fuellmich tells Stew Peters on 15 March
2023.
The full 14-minute interview from March 15, 2023 is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uSWoHCSIfMNU/
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News