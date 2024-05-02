The Elbow Q&R (Timestamps Below)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:00:17 - Does this apply to cubital tunnel issues?
00:01:51 - My husband is 55 and the flexors in his left forearm are hurting, especially when cold outside and when he tenses these muscles. MD prescribed only NSAIDs for it, but I know it’s not good for him. What might be the reason and solution?
00:04:05 - I’m a 66-year-old male. I am left-handed and have trouble with a trembling left hand. If I squeeze my left arm at the forearm side of the elbow, it steadies the trembling allowing me to shave. The right hand is not experiencing any trembling.
00:06:57 - Can I restore the curve of my neck without getting a chiropractic adjustment? I have REALLY bad carpal tunnel syndrome. It’s hard for me to afford the treatment. Wondering if I can relieve some pain overall and while I sleep. That’s when it’s the worst! I’ve tried the electrical tape across the hand, and it doesn’t seem to help at all.
00:11:24 - Left ulnar-sided wrist pain 18 months, started as ulnar nerve tingling at night and progressed to pain whenever flexed or extended with force e.g. picking up a plate. Non-tender. Now, the same pain in both wrists so convinced coming from my neck. How do you know when an injury or pain is localized or referred? How are cortisone injections meant to work? If the pain gets worse through the day if wearing a watch, is this double crush?
Dr. B VIP website: https://www.drbvip.com/
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1
Dr. B’s Facebook Fanpage
https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/
Dr. B’s Website
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@dr.bergmandc
https://www.instagram.com/drjohnbergman/
Apple Podcast
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-john-bergman-d-c/id1698300636
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JxL2dglseqZVGnEhBKLwB
Blog Talk Radio
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/askdrjohnbergman
HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:
18582 Beach Blvd #22,
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Call: (1) 714-962-5891
http://bergmanchiropractic.com
Office Hours:
Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM
Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM
Fri - Sun Closed
Public Holidays Closed
MEXICO CLINIC:
Grand Hotel Tijuana
4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico
Toll-Free: 1 (877) 207-0824
From the US: (619) 365 9003
From MX: (664) 686 1158
https://www.holisticcare.com/chiropractic/
Office Hours:
Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM
Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Sun Closed
Public Holidays Closed
American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:
Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:
https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/
For Media and Business Inquires contact: