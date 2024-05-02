The Elbow Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:17 - Does this apply to cubital tunnel issues?

00:01:51 - My husband is 55 and the flexors in his left forearm are hurting, especially when cold outside and when he tenses these muscles. MD prescribed only NSAIDs for it, but I know it’s not good for him. What might be the reason and solution?

00:04:05 - I’m a 66-year-old male. I am left-handed and have trouble with a trembling left hand. If I squeeze my left arm at the forearm side of the elbow, it steadies the trembling allowing me to shave. The right hand is not experiencing any trembling.

00:06:57 - Can I restore the curve of my neck without getting a chiropractic adjustment? I have REALLY bad carpal tunnel syndrome. It’s hard for me to afford the treatment. Wondering if I can relieve some pain overall and while I sleep. That’s when it’s the worst! I’ve tried the electrical tape across the hand, and it doesn’t seem to help at all.

00:11:24 - Left ulnar-sided wrist pain 18 months, started as ulnar nerve tingling at night and progressed to pain whenever flexed or extended with force e.g. picking up a plate. Non-tender. Now, the same pain in both wrists so convinced coming from my neck. How do you know when an injury or pain is localized or referred? How are cortisone injections meant to work? If the pain gets worse through the day if wearing a watch, is this double crush?





