What is The Abomination of Desolation? It starts the last 42 Months - 02/09/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is the Abomination of Desolation? When we see this event can we say we are in the Tribulation? When will the Tribulation start? Pastor Stan answers these important questions in today’s broadcast!
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: