'Gaza Nakba' Israeli officials admit they're ethically cleansing Palestinians (mirrored)
102 views • 11/14/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel Geopolitical Economy Report at:-

https://youtu.be/Y3C-Pm92sWM?si=WrkH10Fl7mAW3jek

14 Nov 2023Top Israeli officials admitted they are ethnically cleansing Palestinians. A minister boasted, "We are now rolling out the Gaza Nakba", in reference to the colonial mass expulsion of 1948. Journalist Ben Norton reviews the substantial evidence of Israel's crimes against humanity, sponsored by the US government.


Check out our report "Latin America stands with Palestine, denouncing Israel's war on Gaza": https://youtube.com/watch?v=JACTB8T35HE


Our related report "US threatened to invade International Criminal Court. Now it loves ICC for targeting Putin": https://youtube.com/watch?v=haVpdVyOtKs


jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
