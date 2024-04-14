EL VERDADERO ORIGEN DE DONALD TRUMP - Un sistema feudal mundial.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Título original: "The real Origins of President Donald Trump Revealed".
Del canal desaparecido en Youtube: Central Intelligence Agency. Del 30-Oct-2019. Video original aún existente en: archive.org (Dr. Sean Hross)
Autor: Dr. Sdf. Sean Hross. (Sdf. = Sin Domicilio Fijo en Francés).
GIUREH EN ESPAÑOL - SPANISH:
Plataformas y redes: Brighteon, Youtube, Bitchute, Minds, Instagram.
NOMBRE DEL CANAL: GIUREH en Español - Spanish
O ENCUÉNTRANOS COMO: @GIUREHespanol