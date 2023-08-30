Don't Be Afraid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 5th, 2020
Pastor Dean teaches us to be strong and bold in the face of our enemies. Will you continue to preach the gospel while battling fear and hatred?
"For I have heard the slander of many: fear was on every side: while they took counsel together against me, they devised to take away my life. But I trusted in thee, O Lord: I said, Thou art my God." Psalm 31:13-14