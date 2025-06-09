Massive Earthquake in Chile! 6.4 Magnitude Quake Collapses Buildings and Triggers Landslides

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJfHmIxXQSs

A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck Chile, causing widespread destruction and panic. Buildings have collapsed, roads have cracked open, and dangerous landslides have been triggered in several regions. Emergency crews are on the scene, working tirelessly to rescue those affected and assess the full extent of the damage. This video captures the terrifying moments during and after the quake — from shaking buildings to people fleeing to safety. Stay tuned for the latest updates, eyewitness footage, and expert analysis on what happened and what could come next.





