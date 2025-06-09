BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Massive Earthquake in Chile! 6.4 Magnitude Quake Collapses Buildings and Triggers Landslides
gideonsboot
gideonsboot
145 views • 3 months ago

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJfHmIxXQSs

A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck Chile, causing widespread destruction and panic. Buildings have collapsed, roads have cracked open, and dangerous landslides have been triggered in several regions. Emergency crews are on the scene, working tirelessly to rescue those affected and assess the full extent of the damage. This video captures the terrifying moments during and after the quake — from shaking buildings to people fleeing to safety. Stay tuned for the latest updates, eyewitness footage, and expert analysis on what happened and what could come next.


This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of this channel....

Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes such as commentary, entertainment, and news reporting.


May Peace be within you and upon you

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

God has provided a way out of this mess: For further research see: https://christs.net




earthquakechile6-4 magnitudewidespread destructiondangerous landslides
