Are UAPs Seen Over America Anti-Missile Defense Systems...or Something Else?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ETNNR * 12.13.2024
RUSSIA LAUNCHES MASSIVE AERIAL ATTACK
https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/russia-launches-massive-aerial-attack-ukraine-dozens-cruise-116755169
BIDEN/UKRAINE WEAPONS PACKAGE
https://www.rt.com/news/609288-biden-ukraine-weapons-package/
WHITE HOUSE ISSUES UNCONVINCING STATEMENT ABOUT DRONES
1-https://www.westernjournal.com/white-house-issues-unconvincing-statement-mysterious-drone-sightings-sparking-anger/
2-https://www.wnd.com/2024/12/shoot-them-down-congressman-says-mystery-drones-are-launching-from-enemy-mother-ship-off-u-s-east-coast/
GLOBALISTS WARN THE NEW PANDEMIC IS COMING
https://www.independentsentinel.com/globalists-warn-the-new-pandemic-is-coming/
META PUSHES FOR A DIGITAL ID REVOLUTION
https://reclaimthenet.org/meta-pushes-for-a-digital-id-revolution
UK PUBS SET TO REQUIRE DIGITAL ID
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1986286/uk-pubs-customers-digital-id
WE ARE ONE STEP CLOSER TO THE DIGITAL ID
https://www.finance.gov.au/about-us/news/2024/one-step-closer-rolling-out-digital-id
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chucklesinalaska/playlists?page=1
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Emails: [email protected]