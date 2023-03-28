"Bitter Sweet" with Jessica Knock and Dr. Stephen Pidgeon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The “bitter sweet” taste of the Besorah / Gospel: If you chew a piece of bread long enough, it will begin to taste sweet: so the science says. Equally so does the Word: The Besorah / Gospel can be as sweet as honey bread BUT it can be bitter. Join Jessica Knock & Dr. Stephen Pidgeon in this discussion.