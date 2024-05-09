illuminatibot - Why you shouldn't eat pork





The Torah (Pentateuch) contains passages in Leviticus that list the animals people are permitted to eat. According to Leviticus 11:3, animals like cows, sheep, and deer that have divided hooves and chew their cud may be consumed. Pigs should not be eaten because they do not chew their cud.





4. Pigs Prefer Mud, Not Crud

Pigs are actually very clean animals. If they are given sufficient space, pigs are careful not to soil the areas where they sleep or eat. And forget the silly saying “sweating like a pig”—pigs can’t even sweat! That’s why they bathe in water or mud to cool off. But in factory farms, they’re forced to live in their own feces and vomit and even amid the corpses of other pigs. Conditions are so filthy that at any given time, more than one-quarter of pigs suffer from mange—think of your worst case of poison ivy, and imagine having to suffer from it for the rest of your life.





'Forced'?





This is part of the word magick being played upon you - the more you speak it, the harder it ensnares you





Recall the Ford bashing video - what Henry did was to invert the auto assembly line so that workers could be fit into all applicable positions





Factory farming can simply be made more humane to all...by inverting it





Recall that Henry Ford never paid dime one to advertising agencies...and why would he? His well paid and compensated employees were his best advertising - and they did it for FREE [or rather, they all shared in the profits, a perfect example of STRENGTH THROUGH UNITY, or NATIONAL SOCIALISM]





Conversely - pigs with a much cleaner environment will tend to be cleaner overall, wouldn't you say?





In my idea of a pig farm, I'd most likely follow the leads of those already and actually doing this...but VfB adds in the idea of making positions for all





VfB wasted a lot of mental effort on things Ford had already figured out from his farm...now VfB makes up for that