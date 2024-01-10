Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Famine in Gaza 'Highest levels of hunger, food insecurity ever recorded, systems collapse' says UN (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1925 Subscribers
88 views
Published 2 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Times Of India at:-

https://youtu.be/5m4TyPJ5zaI?si=uWeCNgsijv5s0Pph

7 Jan 2024 #israelhamaswarnews #warnews #israelwar

UN emergency relief chief Martin Griffiths has cautioned of an imminent famine in Gaza while describing it as being "around the corner."Gaza faces the "highest levels of food insecurity ever recorded," the UN emergency relief chief said. Tens of thousands have died, and medical facilities have been attacked, contributing to the dire situation. Lack of functioning hospitals has turned Gaza into "a place of death and despair," Griffiths said. Hope is described as being more elusive than ever in the region. The overcrowded shelters in Gaza are experiencing a public health disaster, with infectious diseases spreading.


#humanitarian #israelvsphilistine #iran #iraq #israelpalestinewar #warnews #worldwar3 #america #biden #israel #philistine #breakingnews #latestnews #houthi #houthis #redsea #israel #israelpalestineconflict #israelhamaswar #hamas #hamasvsisrael #gaza #worldnews #warnews #us #usa #americanwarship #redsea #commercialships #usships #israel #palestinian #jerusalem #israel #gaza #hamas #netanyahu #xijinping #palestine #unitednation #uno #un #gazanews #israelhostages #isralihostage #hamasnews #israelhamaswar #israelhamas #israelhamasnews #femalehostage #israelfemalehostage #worldnews #israelnews #israelwar #iran #hamasvideo #israeliarmychief #warnews #iraq #america #joebiden #iran #trending #latestnews #viral #israelhamaswarnews


Subscribe to The Times of India's YouTube channel: http://goo.gl/WgIatu

For daily news & updates and exclusive stories, follow the Times of India


Facebook:


https://www.facebook.com/TimesofIndia

Instagram:



https://www.instagram.com/timesofindia/

Download the app: http://toi.in/3SLUCa80

Follow the TOI WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/3RYl0J9


Follow TOI+ for well-researched and in-depth news and analysis


Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/timesofindiaplus

Twitter:



https://twitter.com/TOIPlus

Instagram:



https://www.instagram.com/toi_plus/

Music

1 songs


Journeyman

Aakash Gandhi

Journeyman


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidhumanitarian crisisgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket