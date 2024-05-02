BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TEASER - Full Derek Sloan Interview - COMING SOON ON ODYSEE
Freedom Fighter Radio
Freedom Fighter Radio
30 views • 12 months ago

ByElections on both ridings: Milton and LKM -Lambton-Kent Middlesex are happening today May 2nd 2024!!! Please help support seating a Freedom Candidate in the Ontario Parliament today. Even if you don't live in the riding, if you live in Ontario you can donate to the Ontario Party at www.ontarioparty.ca today! Thank You!!!


Please bookmark, subscribe follow and open a new account with Free Speech Canadian Platform Friendevu and join our Group there by clicking here:

https://friendevu.com/JSalvador73

 and start following us on our Odysee channel here:

https://odysee.com/@FreedomFighterRadio:3

 today so that you can get notified automatically when Derek Sloan full Interview and future upcoming important Interviews gets uploaded on our Odysee Channel and Friendevu Profiles, pages and groups! SEE YOU THERE!!!

