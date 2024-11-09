I call you not to travel at this time, unless you return to your homes





Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for November 5, 2024

Pray My children, pray for Brazil, the fire is coming; pray for Argentina, it is suffering from nature.

Pray My little children, pray little children, pray for Puerto Rico, children, pray for Puerto Rico, get ready!

Pray little children, pray for Cuba, it is suffering from a hurricane; pray for your brothers in Cuba, do not forget.

Pray little children, pray, the force of nature once again reaches Europe, pray for Spain.

Pray little children, pray strongly for the United States, pray strongly.

