Tuesday Topic 11/14/2023: Get Your Money Out of Corporate Banks

Not long ago I made a video about removing accounts from Bank of America. Today, the topic is making sure to remove as much money as possible from all large corporate banks, like Wells Fargo, Chase Bank, Bank of America, etc. Banks are just randomly closing accounts with no notice, or very little notice now, because the bank thinks you are making"suspicious " transactions, because you deposited cash, or because the bank doesn't like your religious or political beliefs.

Take your money out of these crumbling institutions. Pay off credit card debt. Now.

