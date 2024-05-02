PNW College Campus Protests, EV Subsidies, Inslee & Sideshow at Odds, Gas Prices, Organ Transplants

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
College Campuses are being invaded across the country by looney pro-hamas protesters. Tax payer subsidies for EV's in WA. Inslee calls Sideshow Bob "brain dead" because he takes stance on putting a diesel-powered ferry in use to deal with transportation crisis. Gas prices in the PNW - it's ridiculous. Idaho passes organ transplant law against Chinese transplants.
