NCSWIC! ISRAEL God's Prophetic Timepiece! Prophesy Is Being Fulfilled, But How Does TRUMP Fit In?!

James Red Pills America





Oct 8, 2023





🔥➡️ https://24KTrump.com ⬅️🔥Please Support JRPA's Godly Ministry! For a LIMITED TIME ONLY, GET 2 FREE 24K Gold Trump Banknotes ABSOLUTELY FREE w/ EVERY ORDER! NO MINIMUM Order! 🔥 BOGO FREE SALE! ON ALL 24K Gold Trump Banknotes, 24K Gold Trump Trading Cards & 24K Gold Trump Vouchers! Use Code BOGO at checkout! Secure Your Wealth TODAY!➡️ Visit https://24KTrump.com ⬅️

---------

ISRAEL: God's Prophetic Timepiece! WAR in Israel was Prophesied a Few Months Ago & INCLUDED TRUMP! But, How Does TRUMP Fit Into It All?! MUST Video! - Perhaps it may surprise you to hear that THE *EXACT* EVENTS OF OCTOBER 7, 2023, IN ISRAEL, WERE PROPHESIED JUST A FULL YEAR AND A HALF AGO by a very special Servant of God! However, if you are like SO many others, you won't be surprised! Within this EPIC video, you will MEET that person and HEAR those PROPHETIC WORDS conveyed to you, given to you by the very person who said the events of yesterday, in Israel, would happen - long before it did! Not only will you HEAR this Prophecy from that person, you will also HEAR how PRESIDENT TRUMP was a part of those prophesies - and you'll also find out HOW PRESIDENT TRUMP FITS INTO IT ALL! No doubt, after hearing all of these things, your heart will will SOAR and your FAITH will be STRENGTHENED! Praise GOD!





Indeed, my fellow Patriots and Lovers of God, we have been warned for millennia now that ALL of the things we now see coming would eventually come to pass. The latest, horrendous attack on the People of Israel has become the LATEST in a long list of these events, spurring God's People into prayer - and reflection on a few of the verses which tell us of the things to come:





Matthew 24:3-11, 14, 33

3 And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?

4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you. 5 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many. 6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. 7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. 8 All these are the beginning of sorrows. 9 Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake. 10 And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another. 11 And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many. 14 And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come. 33 "So likewise ye, when ye shall see all these things, know that it is near, even at the doors."





---- A Very Special Message From 'Pastor James' Red Pills America ----

I would like to thank the COUNTLESS sources whose works were used in the production of this PROPHETIC Word. Without their contributions, this Word would simply not be possible. May the Lord RICHLY bless ALL those, who work so hard and diligently, for EVERYTHING they do to bring the TRUTH to LIGHT! However, I would like to give SPECIAL THANKS to Julie Green & the Julie Green Ministries (on Rumble and elsewhere) - and I would also like to ESPECIALLY thank 'Rebecca', for her consistent help in bringing me some of the most amazing pieces of (many times well-hidden) information which has been instrumental in assisting me in the direction and production of my videos. Rebecca, you know who you are! ~ Pastor James

---------

➡️ https://24KTrump.com 🔥 GET TWO FREE 24K Gold Trump Banknotes ABSOLUTELY FREE WITH EVERY ORDER! 🔥 NO MINIMUM ORDER! 🔥





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bAWen6sPiidL/