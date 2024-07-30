I'm not supposed to tell you this, but ...

After more blocks on my spiritual work, this time from YouTube, I'm uploading this here. One of my abilities is to be able to see the Matrix Code of anything, and in the case of viruses, remove it, causing them to collapse and become inactive. I can also do this with the MRNA vaccine code, and have been busy removing this for many who have regretted having this intervention.. Sorry about the background noise, yet another distraction, lol! You can find me at https://frequencyandlighthealing.com/matrix-healing/ . To read about The Gateway Energy (which ironically came through in disguise to stop the dark ones blocking it), please go to The Gateway webpage.