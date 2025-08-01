Have you ever wondered why we celebrate Halloween when we do and why it is associated with witches flying on broomsticks? And which is the scarier costume: yellow and purple minions, Justin Trudeau in black face, or Paul Pelosi’s hammer attacker?

We can’t answer all those questions – particularly the last – but in this episode the Unknowns do dig into the history of paganism and Christianity. We investigate connections between the two and how the latter has incorporated elements of the former, possibly with the intention of usurping it altogether.

We encounter such esoteric topics as Emperor Constantine and the formal establishment of Christianity; the possibly-not-so-Holy Roman Emperor Charlemagne and his “convert or be executed” form of evangelism; and the Council of Nicaea and its selection of books for inclusion within the Bible.

Then comes a short diversion into possible dinosaur and fossil fuel fakery, and the big question of whether we can rely on Denzel Washington to find the last bible in the world.

Finally we experience the return of Keel from his on-air near-death experience, and that of Justin from his air conditioner cargo cult fantasy world. Together, we all agree that there are many paths to true spiritual awakening, and that Toons’ celebration of nature via growing peppers, feeding his chickens and creating brand new humans (with the important assistance of his wife) is as valid as anyone else’s.









Unknowns featured this week: Stella, Keel, Terry, Toons, Big Perm and Justin.





Listen to us on SPOTIFY

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/12---Halloween-Special-The-Christianity-and-Paganism-Cage-Fight-e1pvjr0





Useful Links:

⁠You Are Loved Store⁠ - Jackye’s online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".

The Propaganda Report, with ⁠Brad Binkley⁠ and ⁠Monica Perez⁠ - our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠— freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.

The Ministry of Truth on: ⁠Christianity⁠, ⁠Paganism⁠, ⁠Easter⁠, ⁠Christmas⁠, ⁠Halloween⁠, ⁠Emperor Constantine⁠, ⁠Holy Roman Emperor Charlemagne⁠, and ⁠The (First) Council of Nicaea⁠ (to be taken with a pinch of salt).

Films mentioned: ⁠Dune⁠ (the best version in my opinion), ⁠The Book of Eli⁠, and ⁠Iron Sky⁠









We don’t really do social media as individuals: we are Unknowns after all. But you can contact our group via:

Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;

Email — ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - 404-482-3130

And if you would like to support us, please subscribe on your favourite podcasting platform, leave a great message, and don´t forget to tune in next time for more unscripted, uncensored and un-PC conversations from Union of the Unknowns.



