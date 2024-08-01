© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Philip Woodley from Hyde Heath Baptist Church returns with a sermon in the vein of John Wesley and George Whitfield. Judgement is a sermon topic sorely lacking in today's churches but one that The Bible talks of frequently and in the strongest terms: the resurrection of the just and the unjust, the distribution of rewards and punishments and which eternal home we'll be staying in. Is there a more important message for today's world?