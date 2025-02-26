BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Morning Musings: The B.O.I Is At It Again. Trump, Bondi & Red Flag Laws SMFH
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
76 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 6 months ago

You can't seize property without due process. Seems pretty simple but someone is always looking to defile the constitution to " protect" you.

You are responsible for you and yours safety. Everything else is just another step down the slippery slope to authoritarianism.

SMFH

*Whether red flag laws are constitutional is a hotly debated question in the U.S., and it hinges on how you interpret the Constitution, especially the Second, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendments. These laws, which vary by state, generally allow authorities to temporarily seize firearms from someone deemed a risk to themselves or others, often based on a petition from family or law enforcement, with a court order.
On one side, supporters argue they’re a practical way to prevent gun violence, like mass shootings or suicides, while still respecting due process since a judge typically has to sign off. They’d say the government’s interest in public safety can outweigh temporary restrictions on gun ownership, pointing to cases like District of Columbia v. Heller (2008), where the Supreme Court affirmed an individual right to bear arms but also said it’s not unlimited—regulations like background checks or restrictions on dangerous individuals have long been upheld.
On the flip side, critics say these laws violate core rights. The Second Amendment guarantees the right to keep and bear arms, and some argue that taking guns without a full trial or criminal conviction oversteps that.

Keywords
current eventsobservationsmorning-musingsred-flag-laws
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy