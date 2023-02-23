BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The New Racism (Obama to the Back of the Bus) by The Apparent Motive
Kings Of Terlingua NSFyoutube
Kings Of Terlingua NSFyoutube
0 view • 02/23/2023

This video was about to go viral when it was first uploaded to Youtube in 2012, and was immediately banned. When I tried to re-upload it to a different account in 2016, it was blocked halfway through the upload process. Not understanding what was happening, I tried again and it was blocked 12% of the way through. Less than a week later, my studio was broken into and the laptop containing it and all DVD copies of the video were stolen. Nothing else was touched. Just recently, one of the actors came back to town, and he just happened to have the last remaining digital copy. Here it is. Download, copy, and share.


This video pushed the limits of allowable speech before free speech was really even under attack. In fact, I think it was banned around the same time as Mike Adams' video "Vaccine Zombie" got banned, and if you haven't seen that one, it's also timeless and prescient.

Keywords
infowarsfunnypoliticalbannedraphip hop
