I Am Calling Out Matt Walsh for Shaming People On Social Media
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Tami's Topics Of The Week
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • 09/08/2023

For starters, typically I cannot stand Ana Kasparian or Cenk Uygur, or their nonstop hate filled bigotry against religious people, heterosexual people, people who don't believe men can be women, or unvaccinated/unmasked people, and so on . But, for the first time in about nine years, Ana actually said something that makes sense, something I can relate to. I am calling out conservative commentator Matt Walsh for two recent incidents of shaming of childless single women, like myself. 

Keywords
millionsshamingrich manmatt walshlow incomenet worthsingle women
