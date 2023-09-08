I Am Calling Out Matt Walsh for Shaming People On Social Media

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For starters, typically I cannot stand Ana Kasparian or Cenk Uygur, or their nonstop hate filled bigotry against religious people, heterosexual people, people who don't believe men can be women, or unvaccinated/unmasked people, and so on . But, for the first time in about nine years, Ana actually said something that makes sense, something I can relate to. I am calling out conservative commentator Matt Walsh for two recent incidents of shaming of childless single women, like myself.