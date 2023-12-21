DEATH BY DESIGN Full Documentary 2016

Consumers love - and live on - their smartphones, tablets and laptops. A
cascade of new devices pours endlessly into the market, promising even
better communication, non-stop entertainment and instant information.
The numbers are staggering. By 2020, four billion people will have a
personal computer. Five billion will own a mobile phone. But this
revolution has a dark side, hidden from most consumers. In an
investigation that spans the globe, filmmaker Sue Williams investigates
the underbelly of the electronics industry and reveals how even the
smallest devices have deadly environmental and health costs. From the
intensely secretive factories in China, to a ravaged New York community
and the high tech corridors of Silicon Valley, the film tells a story of
environmental degradation, of health tragedies, and the fast
approaching tipping point between consumerism and sustainability.
—Ambrica Productions/ Death by Design
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.