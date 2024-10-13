NTEB SUNDAY SERVICE: The Importance Of Showing Up-OCT 13 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In any dispensation, in fact in all dispensations, we see a biblical principle of the importance of simply showing up to wait upon the Lord. Anyone can do it, age, physical fitness or economic status have no bearing on showing up. One of the greatest miracles in the Bible, and they are all great, aren’t they, is the miracle of the 5 loaves and 2 fishes. You will notice that this lad is not named, the accounts in Matthew 14 and Mark 6 don’t even tell you there was a lad! He is anonymous – BUT – the work he does for the Lord Jesus, his tiny, little step of faith, redounds to his credit for all eternity!