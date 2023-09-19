Capitol of Conformity | Dystopian Short Film

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome to the future! Where the pursuit of unending joy comes with hidden costs. This retro futuristic metropolis has many hidden wonders you won't want to miss out on!
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/AzeAvora
Prompted, Written & Directed by: Aze Avora
Visuals Assisted By: Midjourney, @Pika_Labs & GEN 2
SOCIALS
-https://X.com/AzeAvora
-https://www.instagram.com/Aze.Avora
MUSIC: Thais Meditation - Mischa Elman
You Didn't Want Me When You Had Me - Henry Burr
Mirrored - Aze Avora
Thanks to Brenda C for Link