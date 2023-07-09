Ivan Raiklin | Chris Wray must be arrested Wednesday!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Constitutional Attorney & Green Beret Veteran Ivan Raiklin posted this video to twitter today:
To: @Jim_Jordan
CC: @KyleSeraphin @RealStevefriend
Subject: Chris Wray must be arrested Wednesday!
As soon as he steps foot in the Rayburn Building before starting his testimony on Wednesday for contempt, and multiple §1001 violations of lying to Congress and the American people of everything from his illegal coverups of illegal Crossfire Hurricane, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence to cover for the Crossfire Hurricane team, Mueller Team, and many other crimes.
I volunteer to be deputized by USCP and House Sergeant at Arms to assist with the physical arrest of America's #1 Domestic Terrorist, Wray.
