Tulsi Gabbard

185 views • 8 months ago

* She has learned what happens when you question their wars.

* Now she’s on Joe Biden’s terror watchlist, followed by secret police at airports.

* Tulsi Gabbard was once vice chair of the DNC.

Tucker Carlson Live Tour In Colorado Springs, CO: Dick Cheney’s Lust For Nuclear War & Why She’s On [Bidan]’s “Terrorist Watchlist”

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.