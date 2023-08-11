© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
JUST IN: Garland’s appointment of David Weiss as special counsel in Hunter Biden investigation appears to be ILLEGAL per statue 600.3 which states “The special counsel shall be selected from OUTSIDE the United States Government”..
DEVELOPING..
Here is the completed statement.
LIVE: US Attorney General Merrick Garland makes statement -
https://t.co/hNJzaeRc6u
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 11, 2023