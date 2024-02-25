BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stray Dog Recognizes The Woman Standing In Front of Him, And Began to Shed Tears!
114 views • 02/25/2024

When the staff of a local shelter posts a picture of a stray dog with piercing blue eyes on its social media pages, a woman named Katrina is stunned to see its startling resemblance to the puppy she lost two years earlier. She rushes to the shelter to meet the dog, but the poor canine is so weak and scared that she can’t get any reaction from him. Undeterred, the following day she goes back to the shelter and calls him by his old name. In a few seconds, the entire shelter bursts out in tears, and even the dog can’t help but cry.


Incredible stories wants to bring via actual true stories education and entertainment to all English viewers. We publish top 10, top 5, trending stories, storytime, stories in english and interesting stories. We are inspired by channels like Wonderbot, Extreme Trends and Did You Know to make these types of video’s. Do you have an idea for a video topic? Let us know in the comments!


Subscribe so that you won’t miss our recommended stories whenever we publish a new video! Grab some popcorn and get ready for the best and most interesting stories on Youtube!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dm1fdo9gVVI

