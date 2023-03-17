Clare Daly MEP - European Parliament, is indignant about Armchair Warmongering from the Safety of Brussels, a Shameful Lack of Empathy for People Dealing with the Gruelling Realities of this War.

Clare Daly, Member of the European Parliament, is indignant about armchair warmongering from the safety of Brussels, a shameful lack of empathy for people dealing with the gruelling realities of this war.





As MEPs chant "Glory to Ukraine," Ukraine is burning through a generation of men, never to be replaced. It is callous and insensitive to what is being lost. However difficult, however unpleasant it may be, dialogue and negotiations are urgently needed to stop the intolerable loss of lives.