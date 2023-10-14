© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran's Foriegn Minister Amir Abdollahian is meeting the Leader of Hamas Haniyeh in Doha, Qatar right now.
Adding:
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, in a conversation with US President Joe Biden, announced a “complete refusal” to move Palestinians from Gaza - RIA Novosti citing local media.
According to him, the United States, by unlimitedly supporting Israel militarily and politically, bears the greatest responsibility for the continuation of aggression in Gaza.