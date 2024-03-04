Live Chat with Paul; -178- Drama & Secureteam More Noise - Ukraine UFO & more!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! More UAPS are just CGI proven
or balloons with matches and other cases and vids to analyze on
live debunk show
[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits
[00:10:00] (2) Topic Begins = Odd Antennas showing up all
over Utah's hills and mountains.. and maybe beyond!
(Lore Wan)
[00:18:49] (3) Blackvault FOIA talking about a Hovering UFO over R Base
[00:27:00] (4) Drama! Skinwalker Fugal and Travis killed the BAD UFO bill
its all about the MONEY
Correction: I said Travis Walton .. I meant Travis Taylor
[00:30:36] (5) Secureteam10 is back! but promoting a new bad
Ukraine sighting and Corbells Balloons!
[00:32:29] (5b) Paul updates a Tyler Fan about the Real Tyler
from his addition to lies and making hoaxes to make cash and build channel
of UFO alien lies! that google profits from too!
[00:59:50] (5c) Paul now plays his latest vid from March 2023 to
analyze it and show what UAPS in it are actually!
[01:04:40] (5d) Canada Pilots seeing triangles has been proven to be
starlink crossing above the horizon where sun reflects
[01:08:00] (5e) Paul explains how it works by drawing it
[01:18:00] (5f) Now promotes Corbells garbage wedding balloons
[01:23:00] (5g) Finally his smoking gun footage from Ukraine
Paul breaks it down to what it really is
[01"47:00] (5h) Paul grabs frame and enhances the UAP to show
why it cant be alien craft as shill promote it as!
[01:56:00] (5i) Night vision phos google image looks doctored
[01:58:00] (6) Catch up on side comments
[02:01:00] (7) UFOman weekly vid analysis solutions for his UFO claims
first one is clearly piper planes with a Banner again!
[02:13:00] (7b) Two objects merge analysis
[02:17:00] (7c) A recycled clip of a moon behind tree branches but
the video clearly edited out the tree from the video clip
[02:33:00] (7d) Gulls filmed but Paul says the object
has no motion blur and artifacts suggest its CGi Added
[02:50:00] (8) Why cant UFO folks believers and Truthers have
common ground?
[03:00:00] (9) NYC sky full of UFOs analyzed with basic research
and pattern matching when the guy does all maths calcs
and path and guess sizes and claiming they are UFOs :/
Paul shows its Mylar Balloon and Bugs and Heli
[03:20:00] (10) The 1997 Mexican UFO is being recycled again
and Paul Re-caps what he thought it was and what solution
for it not being legit alien craft!
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
