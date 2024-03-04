Live Chat with Paul; -178- Drama & Secureteam More Noise - Ukraine UFO & more!

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! More UAPS are just CGI proven

or balloons with matches and other cases and vids to analyze on

live debunk show

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

[00:10:00] (2) Topic Begins = Odd Antennas showing up all

over Utah's hills and mountains.. and maybe beyond!

(Lore Wan)

[00:18:49] (3) Blackvault FOIA talking about a Hovering UFO over R Base

[00:27:00] (4) Drama! Skinwalker Fugal and Travis killed the BAD UFO bill

its all about the MONEY

Correction: I said Travis Walton .. I meant Travis Taylor

[00:30:36] (5) Secureteam10 is back! but promoting a new bad

Ukraine sighting and Corbells Balloons!

[00:32:29] (5b) Paul updates a Tyler Fan about the Real Tyler

from his addition to lies and making hoaxes to make cash and build channel

of UFO alien lies! that google profits from too!

[00:59:50] (5c) Paul now plays his latest vid from March 2023 to

analyze it and show what UAPS in it are actually!

[01:04:40] (5d) Canada Pilots seeing triangles has been proven to be

starlink crossing above the horizon where sun reflects

[01:08:00] (5e) Paul explains how it works by drawing it

[01:18:00] (5f) Now promotes Corbells garbage wedding balloons

[01:23:00] (5g) Finally his smoking gun footage from Ukraine

Paul breaks it down to what it really is

[01"47:00] (5h) Paul grabs frame and enhances the UAP to show

why it cant be alien craft as shill promote it as!

[01:56:00] (5i) Night vision phos google image looks doctored

[01:58:00] (6) Catch up on side comments

[02:01:00] (7) UFOman weekly vid analysis solutions for his UFO claims

first one is clearly piper planes with a Banner again!

[02:13:00] (7b) Two objects merge analysis

[02:17:00] (7c) A recycled clip of a moon behind tree branches but

the video clearly edited out the tree from the video clip

[02:33:00] (7d) Gulls filmed but Paul says the object

has no motion blur and artifacts suggest its CGi Added

[02:50:00] (8) Why cant UFO folks believers and Truthers have

common ground?

[03:00:00] (9) NYC sky full of UFOs analyzed with basic research

and pattern matching when the guy does all maths calcs

and path and guess sizes and claiming they are UFOs :/

Paul shows its Mylar Balloon and Bugs and Heli

[03:20:00] (10) The 1997 Mexican UFO is being recycled again

and Paul Re-caps what he thought it was and what solution

for it not being legit alien craft!





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group





All Links can be found here to socials and beyond!

https://linktr.ee/totclinks

our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com

*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low

as $1 a month then thanks very much ***





ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education

a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.