BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mali: Islamist militants from the Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), affiliated with al-Qaeda, have once again attacked the city of Nioro du Sahel near the Mauritanian border - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 6 months ago

Islamist militants from the Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), a group affiliated with al-Qaeda, have once again attacked the city of Nioro du Sahel, (western Mali), near the Mauritanian border.

This time, the attack was larger in scale and carried out from multiple directions.

According to the General Staff of the Malian Armed Forces, around 30 terrorists were eliminated, while 1 soldier was killed. Unconfirmed reports suggest the city garrison's captain may have been injured.

In this region, terrorists have been building strength for a long time, conducting propaganda campaigns and even abducting disloyal religious leaders to intimidate the population.

Given that Mauritanian authorities continue to turn a blind eye to the movement of militants across their territory, stabilization operations along the border are expected to continue for a long time.


Via: @departamente

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy