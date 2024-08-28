BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FOOD FOR THOUGHT : Free Your Mind - Advance Your Critical Thinking Using Datum and Measurement (Lesson 1)
DWP97048
DWP97048
83 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 8 months ago
 Free Your Mind - Advance Your Critical Thinking Using Datum and Measurement (Lesson 1) https://www.brighteon.com/08f10cee-ac8e-4ba2-9068-dc783e4801cb


The TimeKeeper Journeys


Do you feel like your life has no purpose? Why aren't you happy? Why are you so angry and confused? Can you find your path in life, and if so, how?


Lesson1 - Datum and Measurement explores the concept of applying measurement techniques to give the viewer tools to improve their logical reasoning. In this time of societal turmoil created by The Great Reset, The TimeKeeper presents a powerful method for self-introspection and evaluation that can help lead you to a better life. In Lesson 1, you will learn about the datum, how to establish measurement criteria and apply those criteria to your own life.


 You will learn to apply these concepts to your larger world view to help simplify decisions and evaluate them for truth. Take action towards a better life by turning emotion to reason through measurement.


YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thetimekeeperjourneys

Keywords
all out war russia nuclear war eminentfailing to prepare is preparing to failunited states is the targetwar world 3 eminentrussian president putin has made the decision to punish every nation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy