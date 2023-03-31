Foreign donated and Ukrainian armored vehicles in Bakhmut became a Wagner hunt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A German-donated Leopard 2A6 tank armored vehicle and an American-granted M113 armored carrier used by Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut became a hunt destroyed by PMC Wagner. Additionally, Ukrainian BTR-4E vehicles and T-64BV tank were thwarted, and T-72 AMT were captured. During the offensive Wagner also captured a group of Ukrainian nationalists on this front.
Mirrored - TeleTruth