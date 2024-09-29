⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(29 September 2024)

Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces in Liptsy and Volchansk directions hit formations of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade and the 113th Territorial Defence Brigade of the AFU near Volchansk and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

The enemy lost up to 70 troops and four motor vehicles.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces liberated Makeyevka of the Lugansk People's Republic. Russian units engaged manpower and materiel of 44th, 53rd mechanised brigades, 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU, 117th Territorial Defence Brigade near Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Grigorovka and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).Russian units repelled a counter-attack of an AFU assault detachment.

The enemy's losses are up to 450 troops, nine motor vehicles, a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, a 152-mm D-20 gun, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, a UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer.

Three ammunition depots were wiped out.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines, inflicted damage on formations of the 54th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 18th Brigade of the National Guard and International Legion near Konstantinovka and Seversk (DPR). In addition, three counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.

AFU lost up to 610 troops, nine motor vehicles, a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 guns, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, two UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzers, and a Bukovel-AD EW station. Four AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces improved tactical situation, inflicted damage on manpower and materiel of the 24th, 67th, 110th, 151st mechanised brigades, 25th Airborne Brigade of the AFU, and 119th Territorial Defence Brigade near Aleksandro-Kalinivo, Dachenskoye, Gornyak, Tarasovka, Kurakhovo, and Krasnoarmeysk (DPR).

Four counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 620 troops, a tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 guns, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, four 122-mm D-30 howitzers. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces inflicted damage on manpower and materiel of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and 21st National Guard Brigade near Dobrovolye and Velikaya Novoselka (DPR). One counter-attack launched by an AFU assault group was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 135 troops, one tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, nine motor vehicles, and a French-made 155-mm Caesar howitzer. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces damaged formations of the 35th Marine Brigade, 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade, and 15th National Guard Brigade near Kopani, Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg), and Kotlyarovo(Nikolayev reg).



AFU losses were up to 80 troops, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, a German-made IRIS-T SAM radar.

Three ammunition depots were wiped out.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged two oil industry facilities, a centre of signal intelligence, clusters of manpower and military hardware in 136 areas,



▫️Air defence units shot down a French-made Hammer guided air-dropped bomb and 172 fixed-wing UAVs.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,503 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,454 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,469 MLRS combat vehicles, 15,370 field artillery guns and mortars, and 26,695 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.