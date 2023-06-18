BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revelation 1st Horseman Signs
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
37 views • 06/18/2023

What makes Beth Chesed different is believing the Seven Seals of Revelation 6 occur before the final seven years of this age and that the first four Horsemen and the Birth Pangs of Matthew 24. Why? God tells us to repent or he will send us repeated plagues found in Leviticus 26 and Deuteronomy 28. It is our belief that we're experiencing those plagues today and that they will increase in the next few years. What is the First Horseman? What does he bring us? Let's discuss him.

Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationend of daysseven seals1st horseman
