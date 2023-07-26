BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Obama’s Chef, Who Had Evidence About Pizzagate, Was Murdered
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
672 views • 07/26/2023

The Obama’s long-term personal chef, who insiders claim was revealing inside information, has been found dead at the Obama estate in Martha’s Vineyard, just weeks after investigators linked Obama to Pizzagate and child sex crimes.

According to mainstream media, Obama’s personal chef, Tafari Campbell, an expert swimmer, drowned in just a few feet of water on a perfectly still lake.

Now the location of Barack and Michelle is unknown, the authorities are refusing to release the 911 calls logged from the Obama’s residence, and their lawyer has advised them not to say anything.

Tafari Campbell, 45, worked in the White House for eight years during the Obama presidency before staying on with Barack and Michelle after they left the White House in 2016, raising eyebrows at the time about how close he was to them.

- Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage: https://www.virtualshield.com/tpv

Mirorred - The People's Voice

Keywords
obamapizzagatepedophile code wordselite pedophile ringtafari campbellobamas chefobama hot dogs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy